American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $354,042,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,807 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,477.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,919,000 after purchasing an additional 999,221 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,493,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,805,000 after purchasing an additional 863,190 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,529,000 after purchasing an additional 811,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.98.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $93.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.33.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $287,468.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $76,013.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,885.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $287,468.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock worth $2,140,463. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

