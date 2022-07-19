Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CLSA

Research analysts at CLSA began coverage on shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMCR. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06. Amcor has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $683,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,744.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,073.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 951,350 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,859 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Amcor by 27.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Amcor by 1.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

