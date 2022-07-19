Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Trading 5% Higher

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 64,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Amarc Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 470.23. The stock has a market cap of C$18.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00.

About Amarc Resources

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interests in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 704 square kilometers located in northeast of Smithers, British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 482 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

