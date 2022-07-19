Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Lowered by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.73. 65,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,249,324. The firm has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

