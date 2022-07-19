Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Altimmune Trading Down 5.8 %

ALT opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $461.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.49. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19.

Insider Activity

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 2,819.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $448,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $448,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $206,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,654. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune in the second quarter worth $31,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Altimmune in the first quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altimmune in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

