Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATUS. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 95.86%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 571.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 54.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

