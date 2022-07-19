Alphr finance (ALPHR) Market Capitalization Tops $23,253.91

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Alphr finance has a market capitalization of $23,253.91 and approximately $33,582.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alphr finance has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alphr finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004243 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.21 or 0.00386992 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001580 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00018990 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001711 BTC.
Alphr finance Profile
Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.
Alphr finance Coin Trading
