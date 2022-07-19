AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 13,092 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,092 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FPEI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 135,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 83,884 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 357,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 69,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 196,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 34,633 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FPEI traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,048. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08.

