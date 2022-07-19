AlphaMark Advisors LLC Raises Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $12.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $308.22. 1,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $283.72 and a one year high of $615.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Profile



Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

