AlphaMark Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 10,460.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,237 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.95.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total transaction of $88,778.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,059,805.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total value of $88,778.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,059,805.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,878 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,428 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $287.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $296.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.58.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

