AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFFV. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,461,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,538,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,724,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10,377.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 94,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 93,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,555,000.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock remained flat at $24.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. 59,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,233. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $28.52.

