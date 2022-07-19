AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires 469 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 43.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.04. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 28.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,695,700.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,441. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.71.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

