AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires 384 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.7% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,910,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,823,000 after buying an additional 157,733 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $8,506,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 13.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,022. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.83. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Further Reading

