Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Lowered to $164.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALNY. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $212.76.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $140.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.82 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.71) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,997,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,975,000 after acquiring an additional 295,092 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.