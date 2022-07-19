Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heirloom Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 282.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 139,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 102,734 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 29,478 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 354,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 31,469 shares during the period. 35.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Concrete Pumping Trading Up 3.0 %

BBCP traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,834. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64. The company has a market cap of $363.82 million, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $96.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 million. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 5.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Concrete Pumping

(Get Rating)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.