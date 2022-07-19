Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 23,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 516.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 90,678 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 614,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 63,603 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MVF stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $7.46. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,912. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

