Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 880,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKT. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 734,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 58,944 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 312,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 36,284 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 24,788 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 880.6% during the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 129,063 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

BKT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.54. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,723. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $6.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94.

BlackRock Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0294 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

