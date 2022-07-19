Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $2.22 Million Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Kornit Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 135.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 891.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRNT traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $25.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,858. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $181.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 211.77 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $83.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KRNT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $75.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Kornit Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Stories

