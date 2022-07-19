Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 5,037 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 65,357 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth about $9,649,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth about $1,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.60 to $53.30 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.66.

NYSE ZIM traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $49.13. The company had a trading volume of 31,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.86. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.65 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 167.57% and a net margin of 45.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 41.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 23.80%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

