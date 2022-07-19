Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Shares in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 91,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Bowlero at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Bowlero during the 4th quarter valued at $13,530,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Bowlero during the 4th quarter valued at $3,739,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Bowlero during the 4th quarter valued at $1,301,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 4th quarter worth about $4,510,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 4th quarter worth about $19,423,000.

Shares of Bowlero stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,012. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. Bowlero Corp. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $13.09.

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $257.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bowlero Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of March 27, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

