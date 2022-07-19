Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GFS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth $9,767,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth $16,440,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GFS traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.67. The stock had a trading volume of 17,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,625. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.83. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.70.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GFS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

