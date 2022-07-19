Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 285,965 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,048,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of CoStar Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in CoStar Group by 16,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,065. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.26. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 74.79 and a beta of 0.86.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

