Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $73,000 in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,452 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its position in First Bancorp by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 20,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of FNLC stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $327.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.23.

First Bancorp Increases Dividend

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNLC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 15.47%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

First Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.