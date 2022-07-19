Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Stake in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.12% of Biomea Fusion as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 91,641 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Price Performance

Shares of BMEA stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,640. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 34,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $407,578.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,365,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,336,421.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

