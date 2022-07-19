Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 7,039 Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,039 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 744,662 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $14,208,000 after acquiring an additional 328,767 shares during the period. Mad River Investors bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the fourth quarter worth $5,022,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the fourth quarter worth $2,668,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 125,539 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 59,664 shares during the period. Finally, Santa Monica Partners LP boosted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP now owns 132,201 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 37,966 shares during the period. 63.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tejon Ranch Stock Up 2.3 %

Tejon Ranch stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $15.72. 586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,297. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $416.27 million, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tejon Ranch ( NYSE:TRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $21.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tejon Ranch in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tejon Ranch Profile

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Further Reading

