AllSafe (ASAFE) Hits Market Cap of $42,082.78

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $42,082.78 and approximately $2.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00033386 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000097 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007172 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.