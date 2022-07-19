Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Receives $13.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIRD. Wedbush began coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Allbirds from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, CEO Timothy O. Brown bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 651.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,177 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 847.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,581,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,831 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $22,075,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,368,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 835,585 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $18,398,000. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $32.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.97 million. Allbirds’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

