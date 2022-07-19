All Sports 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.77 Million (SOC)

All Sports (SOC) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $8.58 million and $1.77 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, All Sports has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,201.62 or 0.99899850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007577 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports.

Buying and Selling All Sports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

