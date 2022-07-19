Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Position Cut by Saltoro Capital LP

Saltoro Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,197 shares during the period. Algoma Steel Group accounts for about 0.7% of Saltoro Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Saltoro Capital LP owned about 1.02% of Algoma Steel Group worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Algoma Steel Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASTL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,006. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $743.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

About Algoma Steel Group

(Get Rating)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Articles

