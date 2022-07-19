Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.55.

Alcoa Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AA stock opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,890,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,462,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

