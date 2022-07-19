Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Albemarle has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Albemarle has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Albemarle to earn $15.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $203.88 on Tuesday. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 85.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

