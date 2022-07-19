Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.60

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $21.66, with a volume of 465723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.
The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.36.
Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
