Akropolis Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.13 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (AKRO) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $25.83 million and $7.13 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Akropolis has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Akropolis Profile

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Akropolis

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars.

