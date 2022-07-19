Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells $231,375.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $231,375.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,203 shares in the company, valued at $24,174,337.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Airbnb Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.60. 251,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,640,152. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.69. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The company has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a PE ratio of 88.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABNB. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.87.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

