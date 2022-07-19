Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) PT Lowered to €2,070.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €2,750.00 ($2,777.78) to €2,070.00 ($2,090.91) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Adyen in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Adyen from €2,400.00 ($2,424.24) to €1,970.00 ($1,989.90) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adyen from €3,150.00 ($3,181.82) to €2,800.00 ($2,828.28) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Adyen in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,340.83.

Adyen Stock Up 2.7 %

OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $15.67 on Friday. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

