Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,537 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $375.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $391.54 and a 200-day moving average of $438.19. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

