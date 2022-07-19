AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on AcuityAds to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on AcuityAds from C$6.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

AcuityAds Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of AT stock opened at C$3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. The stock has a market cap of C$198.01 million and a P/E ratio of 40.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.51. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of C$2.19 and a 1 year high of C$12.32.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds ( TSE:AT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$23.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$25.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that AcuityAds will post 0.166699 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

