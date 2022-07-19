Abyss (ABYSS) Trading 23.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Abyss (ABYSS) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Abyss has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $240,885.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss coin can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Abyss has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,139.46 or 0.99971013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004516 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance.

Buying and Selling Abyss

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

