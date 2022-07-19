Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ACP)

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ACP opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 57,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 629,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 266,436 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

