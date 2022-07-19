Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FCO opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $9.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Global Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

