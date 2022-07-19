892 Shares in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Acquired by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Globe Life by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $98.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.68. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.91. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.61.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In related news, SVP Christopher Todd Moore sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $91,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $98,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Todd Moore sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $91,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,555,972. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.43.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

