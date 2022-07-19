89 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Acquired by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 89 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 114.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $2,276,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at $243,721,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Price Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $274.79 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $257.21 and a one year high of $866.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.52.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

