5th Street Advisors LLC Has $11.67 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

5th Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 12.3% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04.
