55,517 Shares in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 55,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cardlytics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,246,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,403,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 35,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 569,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,666,000 after purchasing an additional 376,539 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 9,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $320,421.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,856.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cardlytics news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 9,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $320,421.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,856.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,190.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,313 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Cardlytics Trading Down 0.9 %
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cardlytics from $60.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.
Cardlytics Profile
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
