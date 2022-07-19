55,517 Shares in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 55,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cardlytics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,246,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,403,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 35,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 569,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,666,000 after purchasing an additional 376,539 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 9,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $320,421.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,856.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cardlytics news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 9,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $320,421.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,856.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,190.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,313 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardlytics Trading Down 0.9 %

Cardlytics stock opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $134.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average is $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cardlytics from $60.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Cardlytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.