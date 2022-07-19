491,898 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Acquired by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 491,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,413,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 898,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,554,000 after acquiring an additional 64,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 736,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,551,000 after acquiring an additional 19,690 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $54.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.05.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

