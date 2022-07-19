48,500 Shares in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.09% of EZCORP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in EZCORP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 201.2% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in EZCORP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.48. 2,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,061. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.82 million, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.10. EZCORP, Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $215.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.54 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 3.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EZPW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EZCORP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

