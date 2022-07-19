3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Raised by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,143 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up approximately 2.2% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $186,687,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,441,000. State Street Corp grew its position in 3M by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,293,000 after purchasing an additional 361,507 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.04. 15,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638,889. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $202.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

