3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Lowered to $126.00 at Morgan Stanley

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $126.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of 3M from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.15.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $128.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.81. 3M has a 12-month low of $125.60 and a 12-month high of $202.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $646,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in 3M by 11.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 17,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 2.9% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in 3M by 1.0% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

