2crazyNFT (2CRZ) Price Tops $0.0026 on Exchanges

2crazyNFT (2CRZ) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last week, 2crazyNFT has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. One 2crazyNFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. 2crazyNFT has a total market capitalization of $400,100.24 and approximately $258,469.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 2crazyNFT alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.06 or 0.00391304 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00018674 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001742 BTC.

2crazyNFT Coin Profile

2crazyNFT’s total supply is 497,620,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,470,569 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive.

Buying and Selling 2crazyNFT

