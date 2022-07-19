24,418 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Bought by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 102,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 42,174 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 65,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 23,616 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.42. 18,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,909. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.38. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $56.58.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.